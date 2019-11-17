MINNEAPOLIS

Randolph Myron Peterson, as surety for Optimum Mechanical Systems Inc., 1120 Pierce Terrace, Columbia Heights; filed Nov. 11, 19-43426; Chap. 7; assets, $134,096; liabilities, $2,152,028.

Mark Randall Jundt and Jennifer Lynn Jundt, as surety for Natural Luxe LLC and JJ’s Coffee Co. LLC, doing business as Piper’s Coffee & Burger Bar, 650 Minnetonka Highlands Lane, Long Lake; filed Nov. 14, 19-43465; Chap. 7; assets, $1,395,089; liabilities, $2,610,122.

ST. PAUL

Tembua Inc., 17595 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville; filed Nov. 10, 19-33514; Chap. 7; Robert May, chief technology officer.

Daniel Philip Lincoln, as surety for Lincoln Built LLC and the Lincoln Group Inc., 1555 Sellby Av., St. Paul; filed Nov. 13, 19-33548; Chap. 7; assets, $59,769; liabilities, $1,729,855.