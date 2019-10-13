MINNEAPOLIS

Tiger Oak Media Inc., 900 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis, filed Oct. 7, 19-43029; Chap. 11; no schedules filed; Craig Bednar, CEO.

Stacy Lee Kohout, formerly doing business as TK Construction of Minnesota Inc. and as surety for TK Construction Inc., 1817 Clearwater Road, Waconia, and Todd David Kohout, doing business as TK Construction of Minnesota Inc. and as surety for TK Construction Inc., Princeton, Minn.; filed Oct. 10, 19-43070; Chap. 7; assets, $291,827; liabilities, $333,389.

ST. PAUL

Brandon Gustav Buehring, as surety for Buehring Farms LLC, and Buehring Properties LLC, Rush City, Minn.; filed Oct. 9, 19-33144; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.

Dustin Tyler Wood, as surety for Wood Accounting & Financial Services LLC and Wood Real Estate LLC, and Lindsay Renee Wood, formerly doing business as L Woods Family Hair Studio, Oronoco, Minn. filed Oct. 10, 19-33155; Chap. 7; assets, $349,941; liabilities, $829,816.