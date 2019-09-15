MINNEAPOLIS
Andrew James Stavast, as surety for Minnesota Lifestyle Publications LLC, 12790 Primrose Lane, Eden Prairie; filed Sept. 10, 19-42769; Chap. 7; assets, $17,530; liabilities, $64,529.
