ST. PAUL
Shane Eugene Menken, doing business as Menken Farms, Mountain Lake, Minn.; filed Aug. 9, 19-32533; Chap. 7; assets, $941,550; liabilities, $3,355,850.
Recent bankruptcy filings in Minneapolis and St. Paul
