MINNEAPOLIS

Kari Lynn Richtsmeier, as surety for Biergarten Germania LLC, 11646 Quebec Av. N., Champlin; filed June 6, 19-41731; Chap. 7; assets, $94,775; liabilities, $874,510.

Charles David Roberts, doing business as Charles Roberts Contracting, 3619 Fox Trail, St. Bonifacius, filed June 6, 19-41734; Chap. 13; no schedules filed.

St. Paul

Stephen Gary Tousley, as surety for Precise Color Auto Renew LLC, Metallic Gorilla Designs Inc. and T Group Inc., formerly doing business as Precise Chip and Bumper, Precise Autobody and Precise Color, and Denise Lynn Tousley, 15360 Oriole Court, Burnsville; filed May 31, 19-31780; Chap. 7; assets, $645,013; liabilities, $1,438,425.

Matthew James Parten, as surety for Par-10 Companies and Stone Hill Contracting LLC, 6950 146th St. W., Apple Valley; filed June 3, 19-31801; Chap. 7; assets, $22,960; liabilities, $367,158.

Sage Computer Solutions Inc., doing business as Fusion Tech Services, Fusion Design Studio and MetroPCS of the Greater Lakes Areas, 709 Lake St. S., Forest Lake; filed June 4, 19-31812, Chap. 7; assets, $17,589; liabilities, $447,619. Danielle Haller, president.

Elliot R. Grosse, as surety for, 12welve Eyes Brewing LLC, 141 E. 4th St., St. Paul; filed June 5, 19-31829; Chap. 7; assets, 5,312; liabilities, $1,628,660.

Louis V. Galland, as surety for L&L Holdings LLC, L&L Ventures LLC, Steak & Taco LLC, 10589 Watersedge Lane, Woodbury; filed June 7, 19-31864; Chap. 7; assets, $1,155,127; liabilities, $2,210,632.