MINNEAPOLIS

Denis Raymond Ostroot, as surety for Ostroot & Ostroot Professional Remodelers LLC, 1311 44th Av. NE., Columbia Heights; filed Feb. 8, 19-40346; Chap. 7; assets, $206,605; liabilities, $640,471.

Todd Michael Knudten, as surety for TK LLC Ltd. and Capital City Station Inc., 933 Santa Vera Dr., Chanhassen; filed Feb. 11, 19-40351; Chap. 13; assets, $45,172; liabilities, $95,601.

Michael M. Paczkowski, as surety for P&L Concrete Stamping, DRMP Concrete LLC, Stamped Concrete Ltd., Complete Exteriors LLC and RRGMP Concrete LLC, formerly doing business as Complete Exteriors, 1426 Fox Meadow Dr., Delano; filed Feb. 12, 19-40365; Chap. 7; assets, $91,981; liabilities, $574,457.

Lakota Inc., 13319 60th St. SW., Cokato; filed Feb. 12, 19-40377; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Natalya Z. Kelly, CFO.

St. Paul

Charles Stanton Anderson Jr. and Sheila Marie Anderson, as surety for Lochrann’s Irish Pub and Eatery LLC, 10399 Amy Court, Inver Grove Heights; filed Feb. 14, 19-30419; Chap. 7; assets, $1,390,430; liabilities, $1,119,774.

Richland Farms Inc., Lake Benton, Minn; filed Feb. 14, 19-30424; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Randy Sixta, president.