MINNEAPOLIS
William Scott Lubbesmeyer, as surety for Williams Transport LLC and Williams Leasing LLC, 222 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis; filed Aug. 14, 18-42601; Chap. 7; assets, $37,588; liabilities, $507,295.
