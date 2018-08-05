MINNEAPOLIS

Stephen J. Skokan formerly doing business as J&S Hardware Inc., doing business as Swanson Hardware, and JoAnn M. Skokan, 5429 Chicago Av. S., Minneapolis; filed July 31, 18-42476; Chap. 7; assets, $33,280; liabilities, $112,597.

Melinda Odenbrett, formerly doing business as K & L Dairy, 2010 Wagon Av., Mayer, Minn.; filed Aug. 2, 18-42501; Chap. 7; assets, $403,349; liabilities, $873,171.

Kevin Brian Lachermeier, formerly doing business as Lachermeier Farms and Kevin Lachermeier Crops, 2010 Wagon Av., Mayer; filed Aug. 2, 18-42505; Chap. 7; assets, $169,499; liabilities, $649,817.

ST. PAUL

Gary Degen, as surety for Degen Harvest LLC, and Judy Degen, Ellendale, Minn.; filed 18-32405; Chap. 12; no schedules filed.

Pamela Anne Eitmant, as surety for Visions Insight Group Inc. and E Strategy Group Inc., 403 Fontaine Court, Woodbury; filed July 31, 18-32426; Chap. 7; assets, $9,371; liabilities, $227,786.