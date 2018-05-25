MINNEAPOLIS
RF Beardsley Services LLC, doing business as CLG Enterprises LLC and CLG ProRodeo Products, 3846 Dight Av. S., Minneapolis; filed May 22, 18-41677; Chap. 7; assets, $100,148; liabilities, $338,215. Richard Beardsley, president-owner.
Fern Hill Place Retail Association Inc., 7600 W. 14th St., St. Louis Park; filed May 24, 18-41722; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Joshua Aaron, president.
St. Paul
Cannon Valley Investors Ltd., Dundas, Minn.; filed May 21, 18-31591; Chap. 7; assets, $725; liabilities, $491,249. Patrick A. Tripp, president.
Local
Catalyst sells US operations to China company
Canadian company Catalyst Paper Corp. is selling its U.S. operations, including a pair of paper mills in Maine and Wisconsin, to a Chinese company that has no immediate plans for changes, officials said Friday.
Local
Catalyst sells US operations to China company
Canadian company Catalyst Paper Corp. is selling its U.S. operations, including paper mills in Rumford, Maine, and Biron, Wisconsin, to a Chinese company.
National
Online political ad bill to be law without gov's signature
A bill to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook and address foreign interference in local elections on social media will become law in Maryland without Gov. Larry Hogan's signature, the governor said Friday, citing "serious constitutional concerns" relating to the First Amendment.
Business
Maritime organization approves Bering Strait shipping routes
An international agency that sets standards for marine safety has approved two-way shipping routes into the Arctic Ocean through the Bering Strait.
Business
Fiat Chrysler warns 5.3M owners: Don't use the cruise
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 5.3 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere because in rare but terrifying circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.
