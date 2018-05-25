MINNEAPOLIS

RF Beardsley Services LLC, doing business as CLG Enterprises LLC and CLG ProRodeo Products, 3846 Dight Av. S., Minneapolis; filed May 22, 18-41677; Chap. 7; assets, $100,148; liabilities, $338,215. Richard Beardsley, president-owner.

Fern Hill Place Retail Association Inc., 7600 W. 14th St., St. Louis Park; filed May 24, 18-41722; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Joshua Aaron, president.

St. Paul

Cannon Valley Investors Ltd., Dundas, Minn.; filed May 21, 18-31591; Chap. 7; assets, $725; liabilities, $491,249. Patrick A. Tripp, president.