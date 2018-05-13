MINNEAPOLIS

Fashion Nails of MN Inc., doing business as MK Spa Nails, 10590½ France Av. S.; filed May 8, 18-41507; Chap. 7; assets, $14,000; liabilities $225,631. Keven Thanh Doan, president.

St. Paul

Relan LLC, 2535 Pilot Knob Road., Mendota Heights; filed May 4, 18-31426; Chap. 7; assets, $10,123; liabilities, $88,866. Della K. Simpson, CEO/owner.

David Allan Soregaroli, as surety for Soregard Inc., Hawks Nest Holding LLC, formerly doing business as Woodform, Richmar Sports and Rich-Mar Sports, 4887 Bulrush Blvd., Shakopee; May 7, 18-31452; Chap. 7; assets, $374,082; liabilities, $1,964,520.