MINNEAPOLIS
Fashion Nails of MN Inc., doing business as MK Spa Nails, 10590½ France Av. S.; filed May 8, 18-41507; Chap. 7; assets, $14,000; liabilities $225,631. Keven Thanh Doan, president.
St. Paul
Relan LLC, 2535 Pilot Knob Road., Mendota Heights; filed May 4, 18-31426; Chap. 7; assets, $10,123; liabilities, $88,866. Della K. Simpson, CEO/owner.
David Allan Soregaroli, as surety for Soregard Inc., Hawks Nest Holding LLC, formerly doing business as Woodform, Richmar Sports and Rich-Mar Sports, 4887 Bulrush Blvd., Shakopee; May 7, 18-31452; Chap. 7; assets, $374,082; liabilities, $1,964,520.
