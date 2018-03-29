As the Vikings draw closer to April 16, when they can officially welcome Kirk Cousins into their new practice facility for the start of offseason workouts, they continue to explore the possibility of putting more talent around their new quarterback.

According to an NFL source, the team is hosting former Bears and Titans wide receiver Kendall Wright on a free agent visit. Wright, who caught 59 passes for 614 yards a year ago, would provide the Vikings another complement to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

The 5-10 Wright played mostly slot receiver in Chicago, starting four of the team’s 16 games a year ago. His best season came in 2013 with Tennessee, when he caught 94 passes for 1,079 yards in his second year in the NFL.

Wright, 28, visited the Chiefs last week. If he were to sign with the Vikings, he’d help fill the opening in the team’s offense created when the Vikings decided to release Jarius Wright earlier this month.

The Vikings continue to hope for growth from third-year receiver Laquon Treadwell, who caught 20 passes a year ago and started seven games after his one-catch rookie season in 2016. Treadwell, though, has worked mostly as an outside receiver, whereas Wright could play the slot in packages where the Vikings want to keep both Thielen and Diggs on the outside.

Tennessee selected Wright with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 draft, after he led the Big 12 with 1,663 receiving yards as Robert Griffin III’s top target at Baylor.

The Vikings announced on Thursday they’d officially re-signed punt returner Marcus Sherels for a ninth season with the team. They also added a linebacker to their roster who could help on special teams and provide depth at the position.

Reshard Cliett, a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2015 who’s spent time with six teams over the past three seasons, signed with the Vikings. The University of South Florida product could give the Vikings another option at weak-side linebacker, after backup Emmanuel Lamur left for the Raiders.