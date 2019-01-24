THE REBEKKAH BRUNSON FILE

• The 10th overall pick in the 2004 WNBA draft by Sacramento, Brunson is the only player in WNBA history to win five league championships. She won one with Sacramento in 2005 and four with the Lynx.

• Chosen by the Lynx in the dispersal draft after Sacramento’s franchise folded following the 2009 season.

• Broke the WNBA record for career rebounds during the 2018 season, topping Tamika Catchings’ mark, and has 3,356 entering 2019.

• Part of what could be a major year of transition for the Lynx. Brunson, 37, is still dealing with postconcussion symptoms from an injury that sidelined her last season. Longtime teammate Lindsay Whalen retired after the 2018 season, while head coach/General Manager Cheryl Reeve recently addressed a report suggesting Maya Moore might not play in 2019. Those three, along with Seimone Augustus, were the on-court core of four Lynx title teams.