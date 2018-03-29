Lennar Corp. in 2017 built more houses, and had more revenue, than any other company in the Twin Cities, according to an annual survey by BATC-Housing First Minnesota. The Miami-based company has held the top spot since 2006.

The ranking is based on self-reported annual revenue for single-family and attached houses that were built and closed during 2017.

Lennar said that during 2017 it built 592 single-family homes and 66 multifamily homes (658 total) and had revenue of $291.9 million in the metro area.

“Over the past 12 years, more Twin Cities home buyers have trusted Lennar to build their family’s dream home. We are proud that we have continued to earn that trust,” said Bill Burgess, Lennar Minnesota Division president. “With our recent merger with CalAtlantic Homes, our Lennar team is focused on designing and building homes that incorporate the latest design trends and features.”

In a statement, David Siegel, executive director of BATC-Housing First Minnesota, said that during 2017 the 25 largest builders posted a combined 14 percent increase in the number of units compared with 2016.

“We have a unique market in the Twin Cities that is fortunate to have such a variety of great builders,” Siegel said.

The Twin Cities was once dominated by small and midsize locally owned builders, but the landscape has changed dramatically. Large national companies now represent the bulk of all residential construction in the region.

Here’s the rest of the 2017 top 10 builders in the metro, with number of units and revenue:

2. Pulte Homes of Minnesota, 462 closings, $214 million.

3. CalAtlantic Homes, which is now owned by Lennar, 526 units, $204 million.

4. D.R. Horton Inc., 436 units, $177 million.

5. Robert Thomas Homes, 191 units, $104 million.

6. M/I Homes, 251 units, $102 million.

7. Hanson Builders Inc., 141 units, $89 million.

8. Gonyea Homes, 85 units, $76 million.

9. Capstone Homes, 203 units, $72 million.

10. Eternity Homes, 107 units, $58 million.