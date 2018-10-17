7:30 p.m. at San Antonio FSN, 830-AM

Ready or not, season launches

Wolves update: After a tumultuous preseason, the Timberwolves enter the season with several questions and — as reserve guard Derrick Rose put it recently — without a clear offensive or defensive identity. With Jimmy Butler missing all but a handful of preseason practices as the Wolves worked to accommodate his trade request, there is an air of mystery to how the team will look in its opener. Minnesota struggled in the preseason without Butler, particularly on defense, finishing 1-4. The regular season is a chance to wipe the slate clean, though ongoing Butler trade talks figure to provide a level of uncertainty until there is a resolution. The Wolves opened in San Antonio last year as well, losing 107-99.

Spurs update: San Antonio’s streak of 21 consecutive seasons in the playoffs is in jeopardy this year. Kawhi Leonard was traded to Toronto. Tony Parker signed with Charlotte. Manu Ginóbili retired. And promising young guard Dejounte Murray tore his ACL in the preseason. But the Spurs will attempt to remake themselves around LaMarcus Aldridge and two key starters, DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl, acquired in the Leonard trade. They still have good bench depth and the coaching prowess of Gregg Popovich, so nobody should be counting out San Antonio before the season even starts.

michael rand