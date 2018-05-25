There's no end to the topics for In Focus, our reader photo feature. If you have pictures that fill the bill on these themes, please send them in:
Pomp and circumstance: Send us your favorite out-of-the-box graduation pictures, from kindergarten through graduate school. You've earned it. Deadline: June 4.
Fireworks: Let us ooh and aah over your fireworks photos; we don't care if they're sparklers or the pro displays. Deadline: June 22.
Summer at the ballpark: Whether your time is spent at Target Field or down at the local fields, we want to see your pics from America's favorite pastime. Action photos or fan photos — it's up to you. Deadline: June 29.
Send high-resolution photos to infocus@startribune.com. Don't forget to include your name and address.
