There's no end to the topics for In Focus, our reader photo feature. If you have pictures that fill the bill on these themes, please send them in:

Pomp and circumstance: Send us your favorite out-of-the-box graduation pictures, from kindergarten through graduate school. You've earned it. Deadline: June 4.

Fireworks: Let us ooh and aah over your fireworks photos; we don't care if they're sparklers or the pro displays. Deadline: June 22.

Summer at the ballpark: Whether your time is spent at Target Field or down at the local fields, we want to see your pics from America's favorite pastime. Action photos or fan photos — it's up to you. Deadline: June 29.

Send high-resolution photos to infocus@startribune.com. Don't forget to include your name and address.