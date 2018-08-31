We are rich in independent bookstores! Every time I visit I buy. Represented here: Zenith bookstore (Duluth), Beagle and Wolf books (Park Rapids), Scout & Morgan (Cambridge), Drury Lane (Grand Marais), and, in the Twin Cities: Subtext, Magers & Quinn, Common Good Books, Lake Country Booksellers, and Milkweed Books! Clearly I have a problem (and a good supply of books for the next several weeks, if not longer).
CARY GRIFFITH, Rosemount
What are you reading? Send an e-mail to books@startribune.com
