I'm currently reading "The Dust That Falls From Dreams," the first of two books by Louis de Bernières chronicling the "Pals," inseparable childhood friends during and after World War I. A great read for those who enjoy detailed history and humor, authentic but flawed characters, and who are still suffering from "Downton Abbey" withdrawal.
Thomas Achartz, Eden Prairie
What are you reading? Send an e-mail to books@startribune.com.
