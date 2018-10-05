I'm currently reading "The Dust That Falls From Dreams," the first of two books by Louis de Bernières chronicling the "Pals," inseparable childhood friends during and after World War I. A great read for those who enjoy detailed history and humor, authentic but flawed characters, and who are still suffering from "Downton Abbey" withdrawal.

Thomas Achartz, Eden Prairie

