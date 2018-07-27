I discovered Kate Morton this summer. I picked up one of her books at a garage sale (“The Forgotten Garden”), discussed it with my nephew’s wife, borrowed one that she had, and got the other three from the library. Morton writes in a back and forth style, going from present to past and back again, weaving everything together. I am an avid reader of mysteries and can usually figure out the ending. However, just when I think I have her books nailed, she adds a twist. The endings to all of them have been a surprise. I am looking forward to a new one she will have coming out in October. (“The Clockmaker’s Daughter.” The library already has 28 holds.)

Carol Prestidge, Montrose, Minn.

