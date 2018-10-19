At the moment I am being completely floored by "Naming the Stars" — a collection of poetry by Minnesota poet laureate Joyce Sutphen. I encountered her at a reading last June and purchased everything she had available. Concise, evocative, emotionally rich poetry, often told from a first-person perspective. I am going to read this collection more than once for sure and see if she'll come visit my high school classroom!

Erik Brandt, St. Paul

