If you've been caught up in the buzz of "Hamilton," you will want to read "My Dear Hamilton" by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie. Well-researched historical fiction, it is told from the viewpoint of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton. Eliza reflects on her time with Alexander, of course, but also puts forth a great deal of information on Washington, Jefferson, Monroe and other historical figures. The Marquis de Lafayette and Eliza were lifelong friends, and his role in our Revolutionary War is thoroughly depicted, along with the role of members of the Iroquois and Oneida tribes in that struggle. Descriptions of the suffering endured during and after the war for freedom will give the reader a whole new appreciation of what it took to survive and establish our country.

Penelope Johnson, Hopkins

