I recommend Fredrik Backman's "Beartown." Brilliant writing in a tale that involves wonderfully wrought characters involved in issues of class, gender, law, athletics and injustice in a story that addresses universal aspects of individuals and communities. This story is set in a fictitious Swedish town, yet the descriptions, human dynamics and other elements will be familiar to any Minnesotan.

Tom Combs, Plymouth

