I'm currently reading "All the Lies We Live," by Don Trowden, the final volume of the Normal Family Trilogy. This family saga combines humor with tragedy in following one family from youth to old age. This book looks back over a life of regrets and accomplishments and is set on an island in Maine, ideal for escapism during this heat wave.

PHOEBE BROWN, Comanche, Okla.

