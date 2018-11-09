Pete: Anne and Fred Gedelman of Apple Valley say, "This is Pete. He is our 2 ½-year-old, 7 ½-lb. Morkie. He may be small, but he is mighty and definitely the boss. He loves to steal socks and slippers. Best of all, he loves to cuddle."
California man pleads not guilty in killing of gay student
A Southern California man pleaded not guilty on Friday to the murder of a gay University of Pennsylvania student in a hate crime.
Variety
Swastika sent to phones of students at Chicago-area school
Some students at a suburban Chicago high school received an image of a swastika on their smartphones days after racist graffiti was found scrawled on school property.
National
Federal panel calls for pause on Arkansas Medicaid rule
A federal advisory panel is urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily stop Arkansas from enforcing the state's Medicaid work requirement, amid concerns that some recipients may not have access to the internet that they need to report their work hours to the state.
Pets
The Puppy Chronicles: As Angus turns a year old, he remains a work in progress
As Angus turns a year old, he's come a long way. But boy, oh boy, he has a long way to go.
Variety
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Federal immigration officials say a man charged with killing three people in Missouri should have faced deportation proceedings after he was arrested for separate offenses last year in New Jersey.
