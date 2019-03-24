More from Star Tribune
Parents: Missing South Dakota girl had history of escapes
A 9-year-old girl missing from a South Dakota residential youth home for nearly two months has a history of running away, her parents said in an interview published Sunday.
National
O'Rourke says owning, using guns taught him responsible use
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says his personal use and ownership of firearms taught him the responsibility of having guns and can help bridge politically fraught discussions about gun control in the U.S.
Movies
Larry Cohen, director of cult horror films, dies at 77
Larry Cohen, the maverick B-movie director of cult horror films "It's Alive" and "God Told Me To," has died. He was 77.
Variety
Houston police sergeant charged in fatal shooting of wife
Investigators say a Houston police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his librarian wife.