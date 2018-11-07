More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US warns nations not to allow Iranian oil tankers
The United States is warning other countries not to allow Iranian oil tankers into their territorial waters or ports, saying such access may run afoul of U.S. sanctions and not only incur penalties, but also result in catastrophic economic and environmental damage should an accident occur.
National
Kemp declares victory in Georgia; AP has not called race
Republican Brian Kemp declared victory Wednesday in the Georgia governor's race, though Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign insists that enough ballots remain to leave open the possibility of a runoff.
National
Judges order Maryland to draw new congressional map for 2020
Maryland officials must draw up a new congressional redistricting plan that isn't tainted by partisan gerrymandering, a panel of federal judges ruled Wednesday.
National
The Latest: Adviser: GOP's Kemp declaring victory in Georgia
The Latest on the race for Georgia governor (all times local):
National
Steve King unflinching, determined after narrow House win
After eking out a narrow election victory after allegations he had met white supremacists, Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King promised Wednesday to even more forcefully state his views in the future, saying his "head is bloodied but unbowed."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.