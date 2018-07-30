More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Protesters to call for arrest of Minneapolis officers
Activists and the family of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police are preparing to protest a prosecutor's decision not to criminally charge the officers.
Local
Leech Lake students walk halls of new school they've waited decades for
Of the 183 schools in the Bureau of Indian Education system, few were in worse shape than Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig school in Bena.
West Metro
Driver shortage leads Metro Transit to suspend trips on dozens of bus routes
More than 65 trips spread between 40 bus routes across the metro area will be suspended.
Local
United Way doubles its double goal for back-to-school backpacks for needy kids
Greater Twin Cities United Way is doubling down on Action Day, its annual celebration and volunteer event that helps needy families during back-to-school time.Nearly 4,000…
Local
Rep. Ilhan Omar will pay back college speaking fees
Rep. Ilhan Omar violated House rules by accepting speaking fees.