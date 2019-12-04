Gophers sophomore Rashod Bateman won the Big Ten’s Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year award, announced Wednesday.

He joins sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who won the defensive back of the year honor Tuesday, as the first Gophers players to garner these recognitions.

Bateman set a single-season record with 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging more than 20 yards pers carry. He also made the All-Big Ten First Team along with senior Tyler Johnson, who added 11 touchdowns and 1,114 yards this season. This is believed to be the first time a school has sported both first-team receivers in the conference from both the coaches and the media.

Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan and senior running back Rodney Smith were also consensus All-Big Ten Second Team picks. Morgan set single-season records with 28 passing touchdowns and 2,975 passing yards. Smith ran for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sophomore left guard Blaise Andries was a consensus All-Big Ten Third Team selection. His fellow offensive linemen right tackle Daniel Faalele, center Connor Olson, right guard Curtis Dunlap Jr., and left tackle Sam Schlueter were all consensus honorable mentions.

In all, 14 Gophers earned conference nods, including coach P.J. Fleck, who took home the coaches’ coach of the year title. Senior defensive end Carter Coughlin was a consensus second team choice, while senior linebacker Kamal Martin, senior defensive tackle Sam Renner and junior cornerback Coney Durr were consensus honorable mentions. Senior linebacker Thomas Barber and sophomore cornerback Benjamin St-Juste were media honorable mentions. Senior defensive end Winston DeLattiboudere was the Gophers’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.

Ratings boost

According to ESPN, the “College GameDay” telecast hosted by the Gophers last Saturday drew more viewers (2.3 million) than any of its shows this season, and 2.8 million for the final hour. The actual game between the Gophers and Wisconsin drew 5 million viewers on ABC.