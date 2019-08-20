Logic
The Baltimore-area rapper's last time in town was also at the State Fairgrounds in 2018, when he put on a high-energy but deeper-thinking set headlining the Soundset festival. His new album, "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," garnered him further buzz off the Eminem feature "Homicide," but his biggest hits are still "1-800-273-8255" and "Sucker for Pain." Hometown opener Prof always makes a grand stand no matter the venue. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, grandstand, $43-$55, etix.com.)
Chris Riemenschneider
