In the words of Joe Buck, Vikings fans might look at the NFL season predictions from 33 ESPN on-air commentators and declare a "disgusting act" has taken place.

In a press release from the Worldwide Leader, the network's NFL gurus weighed in on how they see the NFL season playing out over the next 17 weeks plus playoffs. The Saints received the most love, with nine votes from the panel to win the Super Bowl. And while that by itself might make Vikings fans cringe, it's the next category that will really get their goat.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the overwhelming favorite for NFL MVP, receiving nine votes. Drew Brees (six) and Todd Gurley (five) were next in line.

The ESPNites who voted for Rodgers are: Matt Bowen, Tedy Bruschi, Suzy Kolber, Dianna Russini, Jeff Saturday, Adam Schefter, Jason Witten, Field Yates ... and Randy Moss.

That's right: Mr. Moon over Lambeau himself predicts a bounceback season for the record books for the Packers QB.

Moss also selected the Rams and Patriots to meet in Super Bowl LIII with Tom Brady and Co. walking out of Atlanta with the Lombardi Trophy.

It's clear: He picks who he wants to pick, team allegiances be darned.

The full list of picks is here.

For the record, the Vikings received two Super Bowl nods (from Josina Anderson and Joe Tessitore). Anderson also picked Kirk Cousins to win MVP.

The Packers received the same number of Super Bowl picks as the Vikings, coming from Rex Ryan and Witten.