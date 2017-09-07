With his spot in the Vikings Ring of Honor already secure, Randy Moss was asked on a conference call earlier today to forecast his chances of entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection this February.
The speediness of the selection process hasn’t been kind to receivers not named Jerry Rice. Moss obviously will be among the 15 modern-era finalists discussed by the selection committee when it meets in Minneapolis the day before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“There’s a lot of different avenues we could go down with the Hall of Fame,” Moss said today. “The voting, the criteria, all that stuff. All I know is I just played the game to the best of my ability. I put my mark, I put my stamp, I put my family’s name on football, the National Football League. You can’t get any higher.
“And wherever people hold me at or wherever they put me, that’s up to them. I know deep down in my heart, when it’s all said and done I know where I stand. I stand up there with the greats.
“First ballot or not, I understand what it is, man. It’s a political war, and I was one of those guys who didn’t play [politics], nor do I intend to play into politics. So I know what I stood for. I know what the game is. I gave my all to the game, 14 years through the ups and downs, I still gave my commitment to the National Football League. Like it or not.”
Moss will join the Vikings Ring of Honor during a ceremony at halftime of Monday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. As for the Hall of Fame, he’s certain he’ll be there. At some point.
