Gallery: The Vikings swept the Green Bay Packers with a victory at the Metrodome Sunday afternoon, and a score of 28-14. -- Randy Moss with a leap into the stands after catching his second TD pass in two weeks to seal the Packers� fate in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Gallery: Randy Moss stumbles in the end zones and leaves Packers Darren Sharpen and Rod Smith in his wake late in the 4th quarter.

Gallery: Vikings v. Cincinnati -- Minnesota Vikings rookie wide reciever Randy Moss, #84 runs in a 61 yard touchdown pass from Randall Cunningham beating Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Thomas Randolph, #20 in the fourth quarter. The Vikings went on to win the game 24-3 on Sunday in the Metrodome.

Gallery: Vikings v. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Randy Moss grimaces as his knee is worked on during the third quarter catching a pass and coming out of the game briefly. Moss was out for one play and appeared to be alright.

Gallery: Vikings at Tennessee Oilers -- Minnesota Vikings wide reciever Randy Moss, #84 beats Tennessee Oilers cornerback Denard Walker for a third quarter touchdown. The Vikes went on to beat the Oilers by a final score of 26-16 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, TN on Saturday.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions October 17, 1999 -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss, #84, gets a hug from Todd Steussie, #73 after scoring a on a 36 yard touchdon pass from Jeff George in the third quarter. The Detroit Lions beat the Vikings by a final score of 25-23 on Sunday at The Silverdome in Pontiac, MI.

Gallery: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions October 17, 1999 -- Minneota Vikings wide receiver, Randy Moss, #84, tries to run past Detroit Lions cornerback Robert Bailey, #35 in the fourth quarter. The Detroit Lions beat the Vikings by a final score of 25-23 on Sunday at The Silverdome in Pontiac, MI.

Gallery: Minneapolis, MN 10/3/99 Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Randy Moss is congratulated by receiver Jake reed, right, as he is lifted in the air by tight end Carlester Crumpler after Moss scored his first touchdown of the fgame, early in the first quarter on a 61-yard passfrom Randall Cunningham.

Gallery: Randy Moss signals a fourth quarter first down after catching a third down pass for a 13 yard gain Sunday night. New England's Ty Law (24) was beaten on the coverage.

Gallery: Vikings Randy Moss pulls down a pass over Colts defensive back Jeff Burris in the first quarter, Burris was called for pass interference setting up a 4 yard touchdown run by Viking running back Robert Smith.

Gallery: Randy Moss looks back and sees that he's all alone after catching a 61-yard pass in the first quarter for the Vikings first touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Gallery: A discouraged Randy Moss, right, Cris Carter, center and Dante Culpepper, left, watch from the sideline as Tampa Bay scores during the fourth quarter. Tampa won the game 41-13.

Gallery: Randy Moss is kept in check by the Rams defense in the 1st half. More to come

Gallery: Vikings Randy Moss breaks away from the last remaining Saints defender #55 Mark Fields and heads into the endzone on a 68 yard TD pass from Daunte Culpepper to start the 3rd quarter.

Gallery: Randy Moss pulls down a pass from Daunte Culpepper over the reach of Packers #37 Tyrone Williams for a 1st down in the 1st quarter.

Gallery: Wide receiver Randy Moss, left, congratulates and exhausted teammate Cris Carter, right, on the sidelines following Carter's tocuhdown during the fourth quarter of the Vikings' game against the New York Giants

Gallery: The Vikings had no trouble handling the Steelers second string defense. Randy Moss caught a five yard TD pass with less than a minute remaining after beating Mike Logan (31) and Nijrell Eason (40), obscured, to get on the scoreboard.

Gallery: The Boo Birds were out early, but attitudes changed as the bage progressed. This fan shows his support after Randy Moss scored a 73 yard TD on a pass from Todd Bouman in the 4th quarter to seal up a Vikings victory.

Gallery: Randy Moss of the Vikings gets ready to push away Jimmy Williams of the Niners after he caught a three yard pass in the first quarter. Williams forced a fumble and San Francisco recovered.

Gallery: Randy Moss beat Al Harris (31) for his first and the second Vikings TD of the game.

Gallery: Tennessee Titans wide receiver Randy Moss (84) is introduced before the start of an NFL football game between the Titans and the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. The game is the first home game for Moss as a Titan.

Gallery: Philadelphia, PA 1/16/2005 - Vikings -vs- Eagles NFC Playoffs Brian Peterson/Star Tribune Eagles fans were all over Randy Moss after a "Mock Moon" episode last weekend against Green Bay. The Eagles fans go the last laugh (This is a Plastic Bum!) after defeating the Vikes 27-14.

Gallery: Randy Moss made a statement after he caught a 34 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach for the Green Bay Packers. He walked over to the goal post and simulated mooning the crowd in the end zone before receiving congratulations from his teammates.

Gallery: Vikings v. Cincinnati -- Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Randy Moss, #84 jumps in the stands and is hugged be Vikings fan Syd Davy from Winnipeg Manitoba Canada after scoring on a 61 yard touchdown pass from Randall Cunningham beating Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Thomas Randolph, #20 in the fourth quarter. The Vikings went on to win the game 24-3 on Sunday in the Metrodome.

With his spot in the Vikings Ring of Honor already secure, Randy Moss was asked on a conference call earlier today to forecast his chances of entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection this February.

The speediness of the selection process hasn’t been kind to receivers not named Jerry Rice. Moss obviously will be among the 15 modern-era finalists discussed by the selection committee when it meets in Minneapolis the day before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“There’s a lot of different avenues we could go down with the Hall of Fame,” Moss said today. “The voting, the criteria, all that stuff. All I know is I just played the game to the best of my ability. I put my mark, I put my stamp, I put my family’s name on football, the National Football League. You can’t get any higher.

“And wherever people hold me at or wherever they put me, that’s up to them. I know deep down in my heart, when it’s all said and done I know where I stand. I stand up there with the greats.

“First ballot or not, I understand what it is, man. It’s a political war, and I was one of those guys who didn’t play [politics], nor do I intend to play into politics. So I know what I stood for. I know what the game is. I gave my all to the game, 14 years through the ups and downs, I still gave my commitment to the National Football League. Like it or not.”

Moss will join the Vikings Ring of Honor during a ceremony at halftime of Monday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. As for the Hall of Fame, he’s certain he’ll be there. At some point.