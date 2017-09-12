Former Vikings Randy Moss, Matt Birk and Steve Hutchinson are among the 11 first-year eligible players to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s list of 108 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2018, the Hall announced Tuesday night.

Other former Vikings to make the list include Randall Cunningham, Rich Gannon, Herschel Walker and Keith Millard.

Selectors will trim the list to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. The selection committee will meet on Feb. 3 in Minneapolis, a day before Super Bowl LII, to select the class of 2018.

Other first-year eligible players on the list include Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher and Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber.