Randy ranks ’em:

1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten): Columbus is the ultimate stop on Wolverines’ revenge tour. Michigan has lost six in a row and 13 of 14 to Ohio State. Last week: 1

2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1): Buckeyes escaped Maryland to keep East title hopes alive. They’ve beaten Michigan eight straight times at home. Last week: 2

3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1): Pat Fitzgerald gets a little testy when Vegas makes his Wildcats underdogs against 5-5 teams. No such problem this week with Illinois visiting. Last week: 3

4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3): If Nittany Lions beat Maryland, they could be looking at a Peach Bowl bid. Last week: 4

5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3): Badgers will try to make it 15 in a row against Gophers. Last week: 6

6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4): Hawkeyes took out frustrations on Illinois to the tune of 63-0. Black Friday visit from Nebraska will be tougher. Last week: 8

7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4): Spartans have scored 12 points over the past two weeks, but at least they get to finish against Rutgers. Last week: 5

8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4): Since beating Ohio State by 29, Boilermakers are 1-3. They need to beat Indiana to make a bowl game. Last week: 7

9. Maryland (5-6, 3-5): Terps nearly pulled off massive upset vs. Ohio State. They need to win at Penn State to reach a bowl. Last week: 9

10. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5): Huskers hitting stride with four wins in past five games. Only loss was by five points at Ohio State. Last week: 10

11. Gophers (5-6, 2-6): Simple equation: Beat Wisconsin, seize axe, earn bowl bid, end 14 years of frustration. Last week: 11

12. Indiana (5-6, 2-6): Hoosiers host Boilermakers, and winner goes to a bowl. Last week: 12

13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6): Facing Northwestern’s defense doesn’t bode well for a team that lost 63-0 at home to Iowa. Last week: 13

14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8): Hang in there, Scarlet Knights. It’s all over after Saturday. Last week: 14