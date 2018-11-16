RJ ranks ’em:

1. Michigan (9-1, 7-0)

Wolverines host Indiana as warm-up to next week’s colossal game at Ohio State. Last week: 1

2. Ohio State (9-1, 6-1)

Defense and the punting game worked wonders in win at Michigan State. Last week: 2

3. Northwestern (6-4, 6-1)

Wildcats have punched their ticket to Indy, so the games against Gophers and Indiana are for bowl positioning. Last week: 3

4. Penn State (7-3, 4-3)

Final two games against Rutgers, Maryland give Nittany Lions a good shot at a Florida bowl, if not better. Last week: 7

5. Michigan State (6-4, 4-3)

Offense has failed them in their four losses. Last week: 4

6. Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3)

Badgers finish with Purdue and Gophers, hoping to salvage something in a lost season. Last week: 6

7. Purdue (5-5, 4-3)

The mercurial Boilermakers beat Ohio State by 29 and lost to Minnesota by 31. Last week: 5

8. Iowa (6-4, 3-4)

Three consecutive losses by a combined 12 points. Last week: 8

9. Maryland (5-5, 3-4)

Terps blew golden chance for bowl eligibility with loss vs. Indiana. Last week: 9

10. Nebraska (3-7, 2-5)

Beating MSU would be a solid step forward. Last week: 11

11. Gophers (5-5, 2-5)

Was that great defensive effort against Purdue an aberration? We’ll find out vs. Northwestern. Last week: 13

12. Indiana (5-5, 2-5)

To go bowling, Hoosiers must beat either Michigan or Purdue. Last week: 12

13. Illinois (4-6, 2-5)

Stinging from loss to Nebraska, Illini have lost nine of the past 10 against Iowa. Last week: 10

14. Rutgers (1-9, 0-7)

Scarlet Knights hung with Wolverines for a quarter, then reality took over. Last week: 14