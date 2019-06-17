Wild GM Paul Fenton met with the media members Friday. After the group interview was over, a 1-on-1 session with Fenton revealed this about Jason Zucker:

Q: When someone has been the subject of trade rumors and trade speculation like Jason Zucker, how do you think that impacts the player and your relationship with that player?

A: I think it's part of the business. Unfortunately, it's become public that I've had a couple conversations with teams. It's unfair to the player and the organization. I don't think that it should be out there. As far as my relationship with Jason and his agent, we have no problem with it. They understand that it's part of the business and that the end of the day, Jason is part of the Minnesota Wild. He's going to be part of our process going forward. Can things change? Yeah, it can change with everybody. It can change with everyone on our roster.

