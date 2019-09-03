The Vikings essentially get a do-over for the 2016 draft and the pick a lot of people expected they would make now that Josh Doctson has landed in their laps.

Doctson, a wide receiver, went No. 22 overall to Washington — one pick before the receiver-needy Vikings grabbed Laquon Treadwell at No. 23 during a run on wideouts being drafted.

Treadwell was cut by the Vikings. Doctson was let go by Washington. And here we are. It almost feels like when the Wolves signed Brandon Roy six years after they drafted him but dealt him immediately for Randy Foye.

For the Vikings' sake, let's hope this one works out a little better. Roy was limited to just five games with the Wolves because of injuries — the last five of his career.

And let's also not forget both the Vikings and Redskins wish they had taken receiver Michael Thomas (No. 47 overall) instead in that draft.

