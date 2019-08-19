Luis Arraez's numbers this season would be exceptional for just about anyone, but they are borderline ridiculous for a 22-year-old rookie: .342 average and .412 on-base percentage with just 16 strikeouts to go with 24 walks in 226 plate appearances.

Suffice to say his emergence has made a stacked lineup even deeper. And even if some of his production is not sustainable — as suggested by his .363 batting average on balls in play entering Sunday — the fact that he's hitting with some pop bodes well for the future.

In the present, his start has earned some lofty statistical comparisons to some of the all-time greats. His batting average, for instance, rivals that of any rookie since 1950 who finished a season with at least 200 plate appearances.

Not only that, but he has more hits in his first 55 games than all but three Twins players — Kirby Puckett, Tony Oliva and Rod Carew.

