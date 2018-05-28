Per an Instagram post from Bucs DE Gerald McCoy, it looks like Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is part of a team of NFL players who will be making an upcoming appearance on a celebrity version of the game show "Family Feud."

Joining McCoy and Diggs on a team of five, it looks like QB Tyrod Taylor, defensive end Arik Armstead and running back LeGarrette Blount.

We can only hope Diggs' performance on the show is as memorable as that of former teammate Teddy Bridgewater, who made a 2016 appearance and was razzed for answering "trees" when asked what grocery bags are made of.

Vikings fans can only hope, too, that this is the only feud Diggs engages in this summer.

He is, of course, one of three key players still looking for a contract extension, and negotiations are likely just Diggs playing the "Minneapolis Miracle" catch over and over again.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. mrand@startribune.com