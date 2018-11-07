In a video that raises all sorts of interesting questions, several Ottawa Senators players were recorded during a recent Uber ride on a road trip in Phoenix bad-mouthing their coaches.

The video was posted on YouTube and Twitter, though it has been subsequently taken down.

The Ottawa Citizen has details, and the strongest comments come from Senators forward Matt Duchene. He can be heard ripping the coaching skills of assistant Marty Raymond.

"Here's the other thing, too," Duchene says at one point. "We don't change anything, ever. So why do we even have a meeting? I haven't paid attention in three weeks."

The players involved issued an apology Monday night.

The bigger fallout could come from the perception of Uber, where passengers should have a reasonable expectation of privacy while riding.

