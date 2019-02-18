Generation X isn't Generation X's and O's, at least when it comes to Minnesota head coaches.

That wasn't the big-picture takeaway, of course, from colleague Rachel Blount's interesting recent look at the five 30-something coaches of high-profile Minnesota sports teams currently in charge. But as a member of Generation X, I couldn't help but notice a gap.

In the chart accompanying the story, 11 coaches were listed. Four of them were 57 or older — certified baby boomers. And there were the five coaches 38 or younger, all of whom classify as millennials if we accept that the birth year for that generation starts in 1980.

That leaves only two of the 11 in Generation X: Brad Frost, 45, with Gophers women's hockey and Cheryl Reeve, 52, with the Lynx.

But the generational Minnesota coaching championship standings among the 11 reads: Generation X 8 (four each for Frost and Reeve), millennials + boomers 0.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.