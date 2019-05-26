Former Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer departed in the offseason to take the same job with the Browns — where he is getting a chance to work with another rookie kicker drafted in the fifth round, Austin Seibert of Oklahoma. We'll see if that young man can win the job and hold it longer than Daniel Carlson did last year here.

Anyway, Priefer met with the assembled Browns media during organized team activities last week, and by the sound of it he was pretty impressed by the press contingent that gathered to ask him questions for 16 minutes.

He reportedly also used the time to compliment Cleveland and/or take a shot at what he perceived was a smaller group that used to listen to him in Minnesota. He was quoted by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot as saying: "Wow, only three people showed up in Minnesota. Cleveland's where it's at."

