Brian Dozier (noted on this page with his 1.073 OPS for the Dodgers) isn't the only traded Twin who is paying dividends for his new team:
• Eduardo Escobar is hitting .326 with seven extra-base hits (including five more doubles) for Arizona. Escobar's Diamondbacks are locked in a race for the NL West title with Dozier's Dodgers.
• Lance Lynn has allowed just one run in three appearances — two of them starts — for the Yankees. Twins fans are alternating between asking where that was at the start of the season and lamenting any help given to the Yankees.
• Ryan Pressly has been solid in relief with the Astros, while Fernando Rodney had a scoreless debut with Oakland on Friday and got a victory on Sunday. Zach Duke has a 16.36 ERA in Seattle, so at least there's that.
The Twins would have missed the playoffs even without those trades. But this is a reminder of the talent they had and dealt away.
