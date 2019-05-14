I'm more interested in this year's offseason NFL power rankings than I maybe ought to be. In collecting them over the course of the last couple weeks post-draft, a theme seems to be emerging when it comes to the Vikings: There's not much of a consensus other than "not elite, but not terrible."

Let's take a quick look through them from best to worst:

• Peter King from NBC's "Football Morning in America" offers the most optimistic view, putting the Vikings at No. 10.

• ESPN has the Vikings No. 11 in its Football Power Index rankings, giving them a 44.8% chance of making the playoffs.

• NFL.com? Elliot Harrison has the Vikings at No. 12.

• If we stopped there, we'd have a consensus. But … Sporting News as the Vikings down at No. 17.

• And the real eye-opener comes from CBS's Pete Prisco, who has the Vikings No. 20 (and the Packers No. 2).

