That’s it for Ramsey Lewis when it comes to concerts.

The 83-year-old jazz pianist has canceled all his upcoming performances, including one Sunday at the Ordway in St. Paul.

His people issued a statement saying that Lewis is still healthy but touring is too strenuous. He will continue to make records, with one scheduled to be released in 2019. The Grammy winner is best known for his '60s hits "The In Crowd" and "Hang On Sloopy." Lewis last performed in the Twin Cities at the Dakota in October 2017.

Meanwhile, singer Ann Hampton Callaway will perform Sunday at the Ordway with Lewis’ band, Urban Knights.