An initial effort to redevelop the former West Publishing Co. site along the St. Paul riverfront has fallen apart.

Ramsey County officials on Friday announced they called off a partnership with Phoenix-based Cardon Development Group before reaching final terms on a master development agreement.

Cardon had earlier laid out plans for a $225 million mixed-use project that included an upscale hotel, 300-unit housing complex, offices, retail space, and a parking facility.

The agreement with Cardon for the site, which used to be the location of the former Ramsey County jail and West Publishing buildings, was expected to be complete by the end of the summer.

"During the past five months, Don Cardon [chief executive of Cardon Development] has researched market conditions for a proposed site plan that includes three towers rising above the Mississippi River bluff atop a parking structure," the county said in a statement. "While CDG received significant, credible residential and commercial interest in the site from across the country, the company determined that challenges posed by the parking infrastructure prevent the development from being viable without additional public investment."

Cardon had determined that the site only needed about 1,000 parking spaces for use at the site, but in order to be at physical grade with Kellogg Boulevard, there would need to be a structure built that would accommodate about 1,500 more parking spaces to provide structural support for the development.

Rendering of possible development at the site of the former Ramsey County jail and West Publishing buildings in downtown St. Paul.

"This would significantly exceed the parking capacity necessary for the on-site residential and commercial uses, and the cost would be difficult to finance privately and require a larger public-private partnership," the county said.

Cardon had been the only developer to submit a proposal for the five-acre site.

Ramsey County is in the process of reanalyzing the market for parking and the challenges with the site, but said it "remains committed to transforming this premier site into a first-class development that is a long-term landmark asset for downtown and the broader community."

Ramsey County has spent $17 million to demolish the structures on the site to prepare it for the new development.

The property is a prominent one on a bluff along the river in the heart of downtown. It has been off the county tax rolls since 1992, when West moved to a campus it built in Eagan. The company in 1996 was bought by Canada's Thomson, now Thomson Reuters Corp.