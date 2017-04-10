The Ramsey County attorney’s office said they need more information before they can consider filing charges against a man who was arrested last week in connection with the triple murder of a St. Paul family in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

“The Saint Paul Police Department presented its investigative file on Jeffery Arkis Taylor to our office this morning for possible criminal charges,” said a written statement issued by the county attorney’s office Monday afternoon. “After reviewing the case, we determined further investigation is needed to establish the extent and nature of Taylor’s involvement in the events surrounding the triple homicide. Therefore, we have returned the case to Saint Paul police for further investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of those lost in this tragic incident.”

Jeffery Arkis Taylor Jr., 19, was booked in the county jail Friday on three counts of probable cause aiding and abetting second-degree murder, one count of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.

Taylor’s 20-year-old half-brother, Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor, was found dead at the scene of the killings and is the suspected shooter in the incident.

Maria McIntosh, 19, and Olivia McIntosh, 17, and their father, Wade G. McIntosh, 47, were killed about 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of English Street. The girls’ mother, Anita Sprosty, was critically injured in the shooting. Sprosty lived in the apartment where the killings occurred.

Jeffery Arkis Taylor was found after the killings hiding in a shed a few blocks away in possession of the 18-month-old daughter, Cheyenne, his brother shared with Maria McIntosh. The toddler was not injured.

Sprosty’s sister, Ida Hernandez Foster, said that Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was involved in an intense custody dispute with Maria McIntosh.

The girls’ father had been staying with the family since February, according to Hernandez Foster’s daughter, Felicia Hernandez. Wade McIntosh and Sprosty had divorced 10 years ago and maintained a friendly relationship, and he was back in St. Paul to pick up some belongings.

But he was also there to look after the family following recent arguments between Maria and Jeffrey J. Taylor.

As part of a mutually agreed-upon arrangement, Cheyenne stayed with Taylor for a couple of days a week, Hernandez Foster said. But the family was looking to have the courts arrange a formal custody agreement, she said.

“[Wade] decided to stay because Maria was having a lot of arguments with Jeffrey,” Hernandez Foster said. “He said, ‘I’ll stay for a while to help with the girls.’ ”

Maria McIntosh and Jeffrey J. Taylor had been arguing at the complex just hours before the shooting, she said.

Hernandez said other family members now are trying to gain access to Cheyenne, who is in protective custody.

“Our lives will never be the same again,” she said. “I want to make sure that the investigation prevails and that we find all the details of the madness that happened.”

More than 150 people gathered at Lake Phalen on St. Paul’s East Side Sunday evening for a vigil in remembrance of the family. They held candles in Styrofoam cups, prayed and shared stories about Olivia, Maria and Wade McIntosh.

“All the young girls that are here, we have to address what happened … as domestic abuse,” said Juanita Hernandez, aunt of Maria and Olivia McIntosh, through tears. “You have to say something if you’re being abused.”

LaTessa Rayford, Maria McIntosh’s supervisor at Golden Corral, said she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

“I never knew [Maria] was struggling with this,” Rayford said, before urging the crowd to live life to the fullest in memory of Maria.

Several of those attending the vigil described Wade McIntosh as a warm hugger, an enthusiastic singer at church and a doting father and grandfather.

Olivia McIntosh was remembered by friends and family members as colorful and quirky, someone who danced around the mall on Black Friday in a Santa suit and once ate a dog treat as a 6-year-old.

