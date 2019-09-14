The surprise, Lakeville North coach Brian Vossen said, isn't all the remarkable things senior RaJa Nelson can do. It's that anyone doubts it.

Nelson, moved to quarterback before the season, rushed for a touchdown, passed for two more and even intercepted a pass to lead Lakeville North to a 20-3 victory at Rosemount on a wet, sloppy night.

"He's tremendous," Vossen said. "I think, more than anything, I'm surprised there's any doubt whatsoever about what RaJa can do. He's a remarkable player, and he's been the best athlete on the field, every field, for the last few years."

Senior Keaton Mohs was on the receiving end of Lakeville North's only two pass completions in the game, but both were second-half touchdowns of 26 and 9 yards. He's also a believer in everything Nelson does.

"RaJa's a stud," he said. "You could put him at defensive end and he'd be our best defensive end. Anywhere you put him, he's going to succeed."

With field conditions making the ball difficult to handle and the natural grass field bogging things down, the first half was dominated by the defenses and characterized by mistakes.

Rosemount (1-2) didn't get a first down on its first three possessions, but the Irish recovered a fumble at the Lakeville North 35-yard line and turned it into the game's first points on Nathan Whiting's 37-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Panthers (3-0) snatched the lead back soon after when Nelson broke free for a 64-yard touchdown. Halfway through the run, he appeared to be tackled but rolled off the defender and jogged into the end zone while stunned Rosemount defenders looked on.

The Nelson-to-Mohs connection provided the game's only points in the second half.

Afterward, Nelson shrugged off the superlatives tossed his way. Just another game.

"With the conditions and the team we were playing — they're a really good team — I just wanted to be a positive leader for my team," he said. "Our team builds off of that."