The St. Paul Saints did not have any home rainouts in the regular season. But Game 1 of the North Division Series in the American Association was. With 100% chance of rain in the forecast throughout Tuesday evening, the first playoff game for the Saints since 2016 was postponed.
The Saints and Gary will now play Game 1 of the North Division Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CHS Field. Game 2 will be at the same time and venue Thursday.
Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can usethem Thursday.
• Wisconsin sophomore Sydney Hilley, from Champlin Park High School, was named the Big Ten's co-setter of the week. She had 50 assists as the Badgers upset then-No. 2 Texas.
