Stormy weather bringing heavy rain, hail and the potential for tornadoes is being forecast to roll into the Twin Cities on Wednesday just as thousands of people line Hennepin Avenue for an evening parade.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for "a complex of thunderstorms" to invade southern and central Minnesota — including the metro area — starting in the afternoon and continuing into the night.

The NWS warns of large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, and enough rain to raise the risk of flash flooding, a statement from the agency reads.

As part of its monitoring of the skies, the Twin Cities office of the NWS said it has scheduled for Wednesday afternoon an additional launch of a weather balloon "to gather more data ahead of severe weather."

In the climatological cross hairs is the annual Torchlight Parade, which is scheduled to step off starting about 8:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary and head toward downtown Minneapolis' main entertainment drag for two hours.

There are two outdoor Torchlight warmups in the works: a 5-kilometer running event on the docket for 7:30 p.m., with part of the route including Hennepin Avenue; and a family fun night at Loring Park (5:30-7:30 p.m.).

The early evening radar projection from the National Weather Service.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Torchlight officials have announced no weather-related change in plans to keep the floats, displays and bands out of harm's way.

"We're continuing to monitor the weather closely," Mackenzie Lunde, a spokeswoman for the parade, said early Wednesday afternoon. "As it stands right now, we plan to move forward with the events as scheduled."

A race official added that the 5K is still on unless concerns for the runners' safety arise. Organizers said they are keeping entrants informed through Facebook and Twitter.

Xcel Energy said it has roughly 450 crew members poised to pounce should power outages occur. The crews and their equipment are already in position not only in the Twin Cities but elsewhere in the state.