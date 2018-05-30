Shakopee held off top seeded Prior Lake for a 3-1 rain-shortened game in the semifinal round of Class 4, Section 2 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.

The Lakers had the tying run on second base after getting back-to-back doubles to start the sixth inning, but the game was delayed by rain. After a lengthy delay the game was called, pushing the Lakers into the loser's bracket portion of the tournament.

Kayla Hokanson drove in two runs with a triple in the fourth inning to get the scoring started. Shelby Zander extended the lead in the fifth with single. Lauren Lindahl allowed two hits and struck out three batters in five innings to get the win.

In other section softball tournament play:

Class 4A

•Section 1: Kaitlyn Young struck out 11 batters to lead fourth-seeded Lakeville North past second-seeded Farmington in the semifinal round at Todd Park in Austin. Jenna Beckstrom had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Becca Silber struck out nine over seven innings for Farmington.

Class 3A

•Section 4: Angela Starkey-Smeltzer hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give Mahtomedi an 8-7 victory over Totino-Grace in the loser's bracket. The Zephyrs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Starkey-Smeltzer finished the game with three hits, three RBI and one run scored. Kiki Valsvik had two hits and four runs scored, Maddie Kaste had two hits and two runs scored, Calista McGauley drove in two runs and Megan Neubeck pitched all 10 innings for the Zephyrs. The Eagles scored four runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a two-run deficit. Madison Doran and Ella Eibensteiner had two hits and two runs scored each, Marie Schupanitz had two hits and two RBI and Lauren Scheneman scored two runs for the Eagles.

•Section 6: Cloquet broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning to defeat top-seeded North Branch 7-4 in the semifinal round in Grand Rapids. The third-seeded Lumberjacks scored seven unanswered runs. Ally Wihtysiak had two hits and two runs scored and Lucy Sinkkonen struck out nine batters in seven innings for the Lumberjacks. Cassandra Sinn had two hits and a run scored and Macy Brodin drove in three runs the Vikings.

Class 2A

•Section 5: Norwood Young America handed top-seeded Maple Lake its first loss of the season in the semi-final round in Rockford. Leah Crown drove in Lydia Schremp with a two-out hit in the fifth inning for the Raiders. Sadie Erickson, Anna Mackenthun and Bren Fox each hit a home run and Audrey Steinhagen had two hits for the Raiders. Lindsey Rachel and Calli Maki had two hits each for the Irish.

Baseball

Class 2A

•Section 4: Matthew Nelson struck out 14 batters to lead the sixth-seeded St Croix Lutheran in a 4-1 upset of second-seeded New Life Academy in the quarterfinal round at Health East Sports Center in Woodbury. The Crusaders got on the board first with two runs in the second inning and added a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Seth Goplen had two hits and two RBI for the Crusaders. Peter Bouillon drove in Zach Thor for the Eagles' only run in the fourth inning.

Synchronized swimming

•Wayzata won its 12th state championship in the two-day event last week at the Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Wayzata accumulated 169 points, claiming first place in 13 of 15 events.

