Rails that will ultimately become part of the Southwest light-rail project were delivered to St. Louis Park Monday morning, as construction begins along the 14.5-mile line.

A special freight train began delivering the track near where the Beltline Boulevard station will be located. The $2 billion project is slated to link downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, traveling through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka along the way.

The Metropolitan Council, which is building the Southwest line, said track delivery will take between two to four days — Monday and Tuesday, and then Saturday and Sunday. About 54 segments of rail, each roughly 1,600 feet long, will be unloaded and placed near existing freight track between Highway 100 and Beltline Boulevard in St. Louis Park.

Meanwhile, the Cedar Lake and Kenilworth bike and pedestrian trails closed for two to three years beginning Monday, as well. The Cedar Lake Trail will be closed through Hopkins and St. Louis Park until the fall of 2021. The portion of the Kenilworth Trail in Minneapolis that closed begins at the intersection with the Midtown Greenway, extending northeast to south of W. 21st Street.